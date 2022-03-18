Paytm’s stock may fall up to Rs 450!

Girish Malviya-

Holi is burning in the hearts of those who buy Paytm’s shares. A few months ago, the shares sold for Rs 2150 in the IPO have fallen to Rs 585, Macquarie Capital Securities believes that now the share of Paytm can fall up to Rs 450.

A few months back, Paytm IPO came up with the biggest IPO of Rs 18,800 crore in history. At that time the market capitalization of Paytm was Rs 1,39,000 crore, which has now come down to close to Rs 38000 crore. That is, since the launch of the IPO, the market capitation has decreased by more than one lakh crore rupees.

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications has reported a loss of Rs 1701 crore in FY 2021 despite increasing digital transactions for 8 consecutive years. According to Telegraph India, this is the eighth consecutive year when the company has suffered a loss.

It is now known to all that the Reserve Bank of India’s annual investigation found that the company’s servers were sharing essential information with a China-based firm that indirectly holds a stake in Paytm Payments Bank… According to a Bloomberg report, In an order dated March 11, RBI had barred Paytm Payments Bank from adding new customers as it allowed its data access to foreign servers.

After demonetisation in November 2016, PayTM had printed a full page advertisement with the picture of Prime Minister Modi on the front page in many Hindi and English newspapers, in this advertisement, Paytm wrote, congratulating PM Modi for demonetisation, ‘Azad Bharat Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the biggest step in the financial history of India.

People still won’t understand.

One more story.

Have you also booked railway ticket online. There are only two ways for the fastest online ticket booking, either you book from IRCTC website / app or from Paytm.

It has been seen in practice that tickets are booked faster from Paytm than IRCTC, and there is no need to refresh again and again and there is no problem like link failure… Refund policy is also better due to such facilities Paytm Railway’s own organization than IRCTC. Somewhere ahead.

But why only Paytm? Have you ever thought this? Paytm and Modi rose together in the country. In April 2015, Paytm entered into an agreement with the Indian Railways in which payment wallets were accepted for transactions related to ticketing.

The agreement gave a Chinese-dominated company the right to draw and distribute money to citizens of India on a large scale without an explicit banking license.

This responsibility should have been given to RuPay, but this responsibility was not given to the RuPay payment gateway, which is the medium that helps banks in electronic money transfer. We are the fourth such country in the world which has its own payment gateway, RuPay was prepared before 2014, if the government wanted, it could have been used as the biggest tool to facilitate people in the cashless economy. The government showed trust in a Chinese-dominated company Paytm, when an app like Arogya Setu can be made, then why was the upi app not developed for the sale of railway tickets!

There is a traffic of billions not billions in railway ticket sales every day and as far as I know that if the railway delays even a day in taking its money, then the interest of the money lying in this payment gateway will become crores of rupees, which it can use. This Chinese-dominated company will directly benefit China

After giving such exclusive rights to Paytm, some experts related to financial security have repeatedly raised questions that if Paytm is working at such a large level, then financial information related to transactions in India can reach Alibaba very easily.

Yesterday, what was feared was the RBI’s annual probe that found that the company’s servers were sharing vital information with a China-based firm that indirectly holds stake in Paytm Payments Bank. The company was barred from taking on new customers because it had allowed data to flow into servers overseas and did not properly verify its customers, in violation of India’s regulations.

In order to suppress this entire scam in the media, a frivolous movie Kashmir Files controversy was raised, so that the attention of the people would not be lost on the reality.

Yogesh Garg-

The loot of Paytm continues unabated, 89% retail share investors are trapped in this company. It has fallen 65% since SEBI allowed its IPO at Rs 2,150.

No one is a grown-up promoter, not even a FII or mutual fund person is much involved in this, apart from the general public.

Ever since the scam of a woman taking knowledge from the Baba of Himalayas in NSE has come to the fore, surely there has been a scam in this paytm’s IPO as well. There has been organized loot of public money.