Pb Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Transfer Of Chandigarh | Chandigarh News

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday passed the resolution moved by chief minister Bhagwant Mann urging the Centre to “immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.” However, the BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma vehemently opposed it while taking part in the discussion and subsequently walked out in protest ahead of the voice vote and the resolution was passed unanimously.

The move came during the one-day special assembly session which was held amid the political row sparked by Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh.

Apart from the treasury benches, the opposition parties – Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – also supported the resolution. But opposing it, BJP MLA Ashwini…