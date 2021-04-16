PBKS vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo’s dance on ‘Vathy Cumming’ went viral, Ambati Rayudu did not stop laughing

The eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings is being performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Punjab, batting first, scored 106 runs, shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. On this match, Dwayne Bravo celebrated by dancing after taking the wicket of M Ashwin. Bravo did an amazing dance on the South Indian track ‘Vathi Cumming’. He did the signature step of this track. This dance of Dwayne Bravo has gone viral on social media.

Ambati Rayudu couldn’t cease laughing after watching Dwayne Bravo’s dance. Earlier, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gained the toss and determined to bowl first. To start with, Deepak Chahar gave an enormous blow to Punjab. He bowled cleanly to Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the primary over. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for zero runs off two balls. Deepak took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota and broke Punjab’s again.

Deepak Chahar took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Puran. Shahrukh Khan scored probably the most runs for Punjab. He scored 47 runs in 36 balls. On this match, each the groups haven’t made any adjustments of their enjoying eleven. Considerably, below the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the first match. Dhoni is enjoying the 2 hundredth T20 match for Chennai.

