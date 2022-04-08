PBKS vs GT 2022: Punjab Kings look to shed tag of inconsistency against impressive Gujarat Titans | Cricket News

With early momentum on their side, both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will look to stretch their run of luck when the two sides lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

For Punjab, the only worry over the years has been consistency, and the trend continues in the 15th season. Having opened their campaign with a thumping five-wicket win over RCB, they surrendered meekly to KKR, but recovered quickly with a commanding 54-run victory over CSK. Gujarat, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat.

The Hardik Pandya-led outfit opened their campaign with handsome wins over Lucknow and Delhi Capitals. Going into Friday’s contest, both sides have more or less found a core. Punjab did get desired results while opting for the lesser-known pair of Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora against…