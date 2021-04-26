PBKS VS KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Top Picks Playing11 & Toss Updates

Here we are with all the details of the forthcoming match between n the fabulous teams “Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” under the Indian Premier League 2021. The match will be playing in Narender Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad. This is the sixth match of both the team of this season.

Teams: “Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)”

League: Indian Premier League 2020-21

Date: April 26th, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Day: Monday

Venue: Narender Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” dream 11 match preview:-

Punjab Kings plays five matches and they have won two games while lost in three games. They had made 170 runs in their first batting while in the second batting they made 260 runs. In the points table they are at fourth position.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” dream 11 match preview:-

Kolkata Knight Riders played five matches and they have won one match and lost consecutive four matches. They won their season opener match and this sets their image in the league as the strongest team but after their performance was not as everyone expected from them. In the points table they are at second position.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” Playing11:-

1) KL Rahul (C / WK)

2) Mayank Agarwal

3) Chris Gayle

4) Nicholas Pooran

5) Deepak Hooda

6) Moises Henriques

7) Shahrukh Khan

8) Jhye Richardson

9) Mohammed Shami

10) Arshdeep Singh

11) Ravi Bishnoi

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” Playing11:-

1) Nitish Rana

2) Shubman Gill

3) Rahul Tripathi

4) Eoin Morgan (C)

5) Dinesh Karthik (WK)

6) Sunil Narine

7) Andre Russell

8) Pat Cummins

9) Harbhajan Singh

10) Varun Chakravarthy

11) Shivam Mavi

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match the pitch of dream 11 teams:-

Batting will the first favor of this game while the bowlers have to target the boundaries to give a hit shot and to confuse the batsmen.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match weather report:-

The climate will be going to be in the favor of the match as the clouds are clear thus, there is no chance of rain.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

PBKS had been played pretty well as compare to KKR. Thus we can say the PBKS has more chances to win the game tonight while KKR is also looking forward to defeating their opponent team and register their name at the top of the league standings. Prediction might be changing, to know the live scores stay tuned to us.