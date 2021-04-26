ENTERTAINMENT

PBKS VS KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Top Picks Playing11 & Toss Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
PBKS VS KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Top Picks Playing11 & Toss Updates

Here we are with all the details of the forthcoming match between n the fabulous teams “Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” under the Indian Premier League 2021. The match will be playing in Narender Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad. This is the sixth match of both the team of this season.

PBKS vs KKR Live Score

PBKS vs KKR Match Details

  • Teams: “Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)”
  • League: Indian Premier League 2020-21
  • Date: April 26th, 2021
  • Time: 7:30 pm
  • Day: Monday
  • Venue: Narender Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” dream 11 match preview:-

Punjab Kings plays five matches and they have won two games while lost in three games. They had made 170 runs in their first batting while in the second batting they made 260 runs. In the points table they are at fourth position.

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” dream 11 match preview:-

Kolkata Knight Riders played five matches and they have won one match and lost consecutive four matches. They won their season opener match and this sets their image in the league as the strongest team but after their performance was not as everyone expected from them. In the points table they are at second position.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” Playing11:-

1) KL Rahul (C / WK)

2) Mayank Agarwal

3) Chris Gayle

4) Nicholas Pooran

5) Deepak Hooda

6) Moises Henriques

7) Shahrukh Khan

8) Jhye Richardson

9) Mohammed Shami

10) Arshdeep Singh

11) Ravi Bishnoi

“Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” Playing11:-

1) Nitish Rana

2) Shubman Gill

3) Rahul Tripathi

4) Eoin Morgan (C)

5) Dinesh Karthik (WK)

6) Sunil Narine

7) Andre Russell

8) Pat Cummins

9) Harbhajan Singh

10) Varun Chakravarthy

11) Shivam Mavi

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match the pitch of dream 11 teams:-

Batting will the first favor of this game while the bowlers have to target the boundaries to give a hit shot and to confuse the batsmen.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match weather report:-

The climate will be going to be in the favor of the match as the clouds are clear thus, there is no chance of rain.

“Punjab Kings” (PBKS)” VS “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)” match prediction of dream 11 teams:-

PBKS had been played pretty well as compare to KKR. Thus we can say the PBKS has more chances to win the game tonight while KKR is also looking forward to defeating their opponent team and register their name at the top of the league standings. Prediction might be changing, to know the live scores stay tuned to us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
63
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
60
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top