PBKS vs MI Live Score 2021, Preview, Top Pick, Line Up, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard

Indian Premier League is arising with another sq. off between the strongest groups “Punjab Kings (PBKS)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)”. The groups are dealing with off below the IPL 2020-2021. The match shall be scheduled to start out at 7:30 pm on Friday. You possibly can watch the match dwell on Staar Sports activities Community, Hotstar.

PBKS vs MI Reside Rating

PBKS vs MI Match Particulars

Groups: “Punjab Kings (PBKS)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)”

League: Indian Premier League 2020-21

Date: April twenty third, 2021

Time: 07:30 PM

Day: Friday

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

“Punjab Kings (PBKS)” dream 11 match preview:-

Punjab Kings gained at their first recreation and later that they had come to the underside of the factors desk within the IPL. If check out their final recreation which was performed in opposition to Dawn Hyderabad from them PBKS confronted a defeat by 9 wickets.

“Mumbai Indians (MI)” dream 11 match preview:-

Mumbai Indians misplaced their final match in opposition to Delhi Capitals, with their captain Rishab Pant and that confronted a defeat by six wickets. Mumbai Indians are battling for the final three video games and are curious to do the identical in right now’s match. They performed 4 video games and gained two video games whereas misplaced two video games.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS)” Playing11:-

Jhye Richardson, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C & WK)

“Mumbai Indians (MI)” Playing11:-

Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c)

“Punjab Kings (PBKS)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)” match pitch of dream 11 groups:-

The pitch of the match will gonna be powerful for batting whereas the spinners should could hay.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)” match climate report:-

The clouds will gonna stay clear and the shall be no probabilities of precipitation. The anticipated temperature shall be 31 levels celsius.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)” match prediction of dream 11 groups:-

If we analyze the information of the earlier matches efficiency of each the groups is fairly okay. Each group members are curious to play right now’s match as they’re desperate to register to win at their identify. Mumbai Indians could win this match as they have been good at their earlier matches. These are the prediction actual recreation is but to be revealed.