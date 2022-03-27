PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: RCB On Top As PBKS Lose Liam Livingstone Chasing 206

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Score: Akash Deep removed Liam Livingstone as RCB took control of the proceeding against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 206, PBKS are five wickets down as the fate of the match hangs in the balance. Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the same over, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Raj Bawa. PBKS had got off to an excellent start as Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan added 71 runs for the first wicket. However, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel removed the PBKS openers to put RCB right back in the contest. Earlier, Faf du Plessis led the way with a fine 88, while cameos from Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik powered RCB to a massive total of 205 for two. After being put on to bat first, Du Plessis…