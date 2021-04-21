PBKS vs SRH: Nicholas Pooran has an embarrassing record, named Zero out for the third time in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings are dealing with Sunrisers Hyderabad within the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Beginning off to bat first after profitable the toss, Punjab has not began nicely and the staff has already misplaced six wickets earlier than 100 runs. The flop of Punjab wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran continued on this match and he returned to the pavilion for the third time within the match with out opening an account. With this, Puran has additionally captured an embarrassing document.

Nicholas Puran has grow to be the primary batsman within the historical past of IPL to have been dismissed on zero rating with out taking part in two balls, one ball and no ball. Pooran returned to the pavilion on zero with out taking part in any ball because of a rift between Hyderabad and Nicolas Pooran and Chris Gayle. Earlier, he couldn’t open his account within the matches towards Rajasthan and Chennai. Puran has scored simply 9 runs in 4 innings performed this season.

Punjab Kings have made three adjustments of their taking part in eleven for this match. The staff has changed Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen and Murugan Ashwin within the squad, changing Zaye Richardson and Riley Meredith and Jalaj Saxen. Punjab have misplaced two out of the three matches performed up to now. Within the final match, the staff needed to face defeat by Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who’ve suffered losses in three consecutive matches, have made three adjustments of their taking part in eleven.