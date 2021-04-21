PBKS vs SRH Playing 11: Today these 2 players can be included in the team, see the playing of both teams 11 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Immediately the 14th match of the 14th season of IPL will likely be performed between Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Punjab crew goes to play right here for the primary time. The Hyderabad crew has misplaced three matches in a row on this floor.

Speaking in regards to the taking part in eleven of each groups, each groups could make some modifications of their taking part in 11. Nicholas Pooran is a flop in three matches, so he might be changed by number-1 T20 batsman David Malan, Murugan Ashwin changing Jalaj Saxena, spin all-rounder Fabian Allen and Ravi Bishnoi instead of quick bowler Riley Meredith.

Sunrisers’ Tea want to embrace Jason Holder and Kane Williamson. With this, Kedar Jadhav can be given an opportunity. Holder or Williamson must take out Mujib, who took 2 wickets within the earlier match.

Right here is the taking part in of each groups (11):

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, David Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Jha Richardson, Murugan Ashwin / Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson / Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav / Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khalil Ahmed.