ENTERTAINMENT

PC Sri Ram Naga Chaitanya is called Kid

Posted on
Loading...
PC Sri Ram Naga Chaitanya is called Kid
PC Sri Ram Naga Chaitanya is called Kid

Helmet After wrapping Love Story’s last schedule Shekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya ‘Manam’ fame joined the sets of the upcoming film Thank You with Vikram K Kumar and currently the shoot Thank You of this film is running at a fast pace. While BVS Ravi has portrayed the film’s story, ace cinematographer PC Sriram is cranking the camera and Naveen Nulli is taking care of the editing process. The Thami musical drama Thank You Naga Chaitanya of Majily fame is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The shooting of Thank You began in December 2020.

The team of Naga Chaitanya and Thank You are shooting some key scenes and recently the film’s cinematographer, PC Sriram, took to Twitter to share a short video from the set of Thank You.

PC Sriram shared another long video of Naga Chaitanya from the shooting location of Thank You and called him a child. And the cinematographer also told how Chaitu’s smile was.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the lead role in ‘Love Story’, in which Abhay Femi of the middle class will play the role of Sai Pallavi as the lead lady. Being a romantic drama, the story revolves around a boy and girl, who move from their village to the city to pursue their dreams.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });