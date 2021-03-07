PC Sri Ram Naga Chaitanya is called Kid

Helmet After wrapping Love Story’s last schedule Shekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya ‘Manam’ fame joined the sets of the upcoming film Thank You with Vikram K Kumar and currently the shoot Thank You of this film is running at a fast pace. While BVS Ravi has portrayed the film’s story, ace cinematographer PC Sriram is cranking the camera and Naveen Nulli is taking care of the editing process. The Thami musical drama Thank You Naga Chaitanya of Majily fame is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The shooting of Thank You began in December 2020.

The team of Naga Chaitanya and Thank You are shooting some key scenes and recently the film’s cinematographer, PC Sriram, took to Twitter to share a short video from the set of Thank You.

PC Sriram shared another long video of Naga Chaitanya from the shooting location of Thank You and called him a child. And the cinematographer also told how Chaitu’s smile was.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the lead role in ‘Love Story’, in which Abhay Femi of the middle class will play the role of Sai Pallavi as the lead lady. Being a romantic drama, the story revolves around a boy and girl, who move from their village to the city to pursue their dreams.