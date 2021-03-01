[PDF] Application form for the removal of name from the Ration Card. How to Remove Names from Ration Card | ReaderMaster

Ration Card Name Removal Application Form PDF | Ration card name removal process (state wise) information. Application form PDF (in Hindi) to remove family members name from APL / BPL Ration Card

Hello friends, today we will show you through this article. How to remove names from ration card Will provide information of Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Government of India provides ration to all the states of the country under the public food supply system. For which state governments produce their citizens’ ration card with the help of FCS. Ration card is not only for us to get ration, but this Rashan Card is also a very important government document for us. With its help, we also provide proof of being a family member or citizen of a particular state. If for any reason we want to remove or get the name removed from the ration card, then we have to apply for it. Only after that we can remove the name of our or any family member from the ration card.

Family member’s name in the ration card

Ration card name removal application form We need to, when we have to give the name of a member to another ration card. For example, when a girl gets married, the girl’s name has to be removed from her parents’ ration card. Or if the person has to get his ration card made in another state due to some reason, in this situation the name has to be removed from the previous ration card. So that we can easily enter our name in any other ration card. National Food Security Act (NFSA) Under more than one ration card, it is a punishable offense. Therefore, for any reason, you should not put your name in two ration cards. If you also want to remove your name from the ration card or the name of one of your family members, then you have to fill the prescribed application form and submit it to the concerned department along with the necessary documents.

Application form PDF for removing name from ration card

Ration Card Removal Procedure

Procedure to remove the name from the Ration Card – To remove the name from the ration card, the person will need the prescribed application form, which he can get from the nearest food supply department or any ration shop.

All the types of information asked in the application form will have to be filled in correctly. In which the person will have to give information about removing or cutting the name mainly from the ration card. For this, the applicant will also have to submit a certificate of deletion or deletion. Submit documents such as marriage certificate on marriage, certificate of deceased person on death, affidavit on becoming a ration card, etc. All these required documents have to be attached with the application form. Subsequently, you can submit your panchayat level area to the block level area or the district food supply department. To remove the name from the ration card, the government has to deposit the prescribed fee. After which, the person’s name will be deducted from the ration card list. This way you Name removal from ration card For the above procedure can be followed.

Procedure to add name to ration card

Procedure to add name to ration card (offline application) – The applicant will have to go to their regional or local food supply department and fill the prescribed application form for this. The step-by-step process is as follows:

Carefully fill all the types of information asked in the application form to add names to the ration card.

For this process you will need documents like Aadhaar card, birth certificate, passport-size photo.

After this, you can submit the application form at the regional office block, panchayat level or zilla panchayat level of the concerned department. Along with this, you will also have to pay the prescribed fee along with the application form.

On completion of the verification process by the department, the name of the applicant will be added to the Rashan Card.

Application / registration process for making new ration card

New Ration Card Application / Registration Process – After every 5 years, new rations are made by the state government for which the process of applying is as follows.

All state governments provide application forms for making ration cards. The applicant can submit this application form at the government cheap stall shop or at the Gram Panchayat and Local food supply department Can get from To make a new ration card, a person has to fill all the necessary information asked or sought in the application form. Such as family members name, address, Aadhaar number etc. Also, the necessary documents related to ration card like Aadhaar card, information of family members etc. After attaching all the types of documents with the application form, the applicant can be deposited with the Government Fair Price Shop Dealer or at the Panchayat Level and District Food Supplies Department. To complete this process, the applicant will have to pay the prescribed fee for the ration. After completion of all the types of procedures, the applicant must, after some time limit New ration card Will be given

What is a digital ration card and how to get it

Ration card form download (state wise list)

