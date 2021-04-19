Peacock partners with Uninterrupted for “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” docuseries, with Dominique Dawes as an EP

With the 2021 Olympics now lower than 100 days away (and going through a number of questions alongside the best way), each NBC and Telemundo have began to roll out some particulars on their protection plans. One totally different platform for NBC’s protection this 12 months is NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, and whereas the total particulars on what Olympic content material will likely be accessible on Peacock aren’t but spelled out, we do know of a few docuseries heading to the platform.

Again in February, Deadline broke the information of a three-part Michael Phelps docuseries coming to Peacock, with that sequence that includes Phelps, Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks trying again at Phelps’ profession and rewatching a few of his most well-known races. And now, on Monday, Peacock introduced an upcoming six-part docuseries Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts in partnership with Uninterrupted. It’ll cowl 4 prime U.S. Olympic group hopefuls: Laurie Hernandez (seen above competing within the 2016 Rio Olympics), Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner. Right here’s extra on that from a NBC launch:

Partnering with UNINTERRUPTED and as a part of its countdown to Tokyo programming, Peacock has ordered a six-episode docuseries following prime American gymnasts—Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner—as they compete for the 4 coveted Group USA roster spots within the Olympic group competitors. The sequence will observe these athletes, whose preparation for the Video games was basically altered by the pandemic, over a five-month interval as they proceed their grueling coaching regimens and battle for an opportunity to compete within the Tokyo Olympics. Every hour-long episode of Golden will middle on the person and intertwining journeys of Group USA hopefuls main as much as the Tokyo Olympics. Hernandez gained gold as a member of the “Ultimate 5” group and a person silver on beam in Rio. Skinner served as an alternate on that group. Morgan Hurd, the 2017 world all-around champion; Sunisa Lee, a member of the group that gained gold on the 2019 World Championships; and Konnor McClain, the 2019 U.S. Basic Junior All-Round Champion who grew to become age-eligible for the Tokyo Olympics as soon as the Video games have been postponed, may even star within the sequence. …Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes will function government producer together with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from UNINTERRUPTED. Katy Murakami is showrunning the docuseries with Harrison Macks and JP Stiles, who will function administrators and government producers. Camille Maratchi is a Co-EP. The sequence is produced by UNINTERRUPTED, a division of The SpringHill Firm, the worldwide client and leisure model created to empower greatness in each particular person builtby LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “Once I look again, I keep in mind the great sacrifice it took me to attain my very own Olympic pursuits,” mentioned Dawes. “Equally, these gymnasts have and can proceed to endure bodily, emotional and psychological hurdles that almost all can not fathom. The thousands and thousands of viewers who watch the Summer time Video games are accustomed to witnessing the short-lived glory of the rostrum with out really understanding the calls for these younger feminine athletes face.”

The sequence will concentrate on varied milestones alongside the best way to the Tokyo Video games, from Nationwide Group coaching camps to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships to the U.S. Olympic Group Trials (which start June 24). Every episode will likely be centered totally on one or two of the person gymnasts talked about, however will verify in on the others as properly. And Dawes’ involvement right here is actually notable contemplating her personal 10-year profession with the U.S. nationwide group, which noticed her participate in three Olympics (and assist the U.S. to group gold in 1992). In the meantime, showrunner Murakami has a stable resume as a producer, engaged on all the things from The Titan Video games to World’s Hardest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji to Kevin Hart: Don’t F**okay This Up and Uninterrupted’s Extra Than An Athlete.

It’s fascinating to see this specific format used once more for a gymnastics sequence, because the Olympic Channel did the All Round sequence in 2019 following Hurd, Angelina Melnikova (Russia), and Chen Yile (China) for a 12 months, together with London’s Noah Media Group. However these sorts of docuseries intently following an athlete or athletes and releasing episodes quickly after the occasions in query have turn into fairly frequent not too long ago, together with one other gymnastics one (Faith of Sports activities’ Simone vs. Herself). And there’s actually an enchantment for Peacock to function one centered on contenders for the U.S. ladies’s gymnastic group, as ladies’s gymnastics typically attracts a ton of U.S. viewers.

That’s very true with the U.S. group going for his or her third-straight Olympic gold this summer time. And if this storytelling docuseries centered on a number of the prime prospects for the group will get some traction, it would increase these numbers much more; NBC has lengthy tried to emphasise storytelling of their Olympic protection, and this offers them an opportunity to take action on an related platform within the lead-up to the Video games. We’ll see how Golden does critically and when it comes to viewership, however a gymnastics docuseries forward of the Olympics looks like fairly a sensible programming wager each for Peacock and for NBCUniversal as an entire.

[NBC Sports Group Pressbox]; photograph of Hernandez from Fernando Frazão / Agência Brasil, by way of Wikipedia]