Peaky Blinders Ending Explained: Finn, Feature Film, Dr. Holford

At Arrow House, Duke and Isaiah lure Billy and Finn into the kitchen where they tell Finn to shoot Billy for being a traitor at the pain of being exiled from the family. Finn refused, and then took the gun, but pulled the trigger on the two empty chambers, aiming it at Duke. Duke took the gun back from Finn and told him that Charlie knew he would try to turn them on and so asked him to leave the first two chambers of the gun empty. Duke then shoots Billy Grade in the head and tells Finn that he is no longer a member of this Shelby family, by order of Peaky Fucking Blinders. Finn left, vows to take revenge on the Duke, which is certain to come. peaky blinders Feature Film.

Who was the street preacher outside Garrison Tavern?

It was a brand new character for the film…