Peaky Blinders fans heartbroken as Tommy Shelby’s relative killed in tense finale

Peaky Blinders fans were content with a major death in the final episode of the BBC’s hit series.

Season six came to an end on Sunday evening when Tommy Shelby moved to Canada after deciding to leave his wife, Lizzie.

Viewers stood by their seats in this explosive 80-minute episode as Tommy and his cousin Michael came face to face once again.

Michael was determined to avenge his mother Polly’s murder by killing Tommy and seemed to have succeeded when a car went up in flames outside.

However, Tommy was one step ahead of Michael and had already told Johnny to move the timed bomb to another vehicle.

As Michael sat in the bar,…