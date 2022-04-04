Peaky Blinders finale: Everyone’s saying the same thing about the last episode

The final episode of Peaky Blinders has aired, and fans of the show have praised the emotional but “satisfying” ending. Thomas Shelby, who thought he was living under the death sentence of tuberculosis, had a lot of loose ends to tie.

Dr Holford, played by Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard, told Tommy that he had an incurable brain tumor and was highly likely to die from one. Tommy also received news that as the tumor grew he would continue to suffer from seizures and hallucinations.

But in the final installment of the popular BBC gangster drama, Tommy discovers he had been tricked, but not before the many twists, turns, and deaths of key characters, including his nephew Michael Grey.