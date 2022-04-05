Peaky Blinders season 6 ending explained (in detail)

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale.

After 6 seasons, peaky blinders ends the story of Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and his powerful criminal family in 1930s Birmingham. peaky blinders Season 6 may have drawn criticism for its pace, but ultimately, the feature-length finale paid off for the major plot twists of the season, offering a stripped-nerve picture of Tommy’s mental state. If the first five seasons were a journey through Tommy’s rise to power, peaky blinders Season 6 was a more open exploration of the cost of that increase.

For only six episodes, the final season had a lot going for it. peaky blinders The Season 6 finale revealed a definitive answer to Ruby’s green-eyed man, along with the actual answer…