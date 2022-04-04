Peaky Blinders season 6 ending explained

peaky blinders The perverts follow.

Tommy Shelby’s Fate Has Been Decided and the End peaky blinders This has passed as we know it, and as expected, it took more than a few twists.

With tuberculosis threatening to put her to death, Michael (Finn Cole) vows to kill her for vengeance over Polly’s death, and both his business and family are crumbling around him, to tie in with the show. There were more than a few loose strings for the ends.

Here’s what happened to the central characters, and what it means for the film to come.



Tommy Shelby

BBC

Tommy spends the vast majority of the final episode preparing for death – but the cat with nine lives has managed to live to fight another day. The film now certainly promises…