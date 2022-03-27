Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5: The Road to Hell

An example: Diana Mitford rocking the Solihull Suite in exchange for approving her ex-husband’s charitable fund to build houses along the canal for the poor. Unforgivable – at least as far as Lizzie and we are concerned – but ultimately… well?

Diana conquers Tommy, offering sex as the final initiation phase of their ‘Prove You Are a Nazi’ trial. He and Mosley also had another motive, which was to humiliate Lizzie from her marriage and clear the way for a new Mrs. Shelby, whose past was less scandalous. You will shout ‘hypocrites!’ If not too many bad things would have happened to call them. Lizzie makes a living through sex; Diana claims that the English aristocracy does it “like a handshake”. (add this…