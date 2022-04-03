Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 (finale) release time and preview

episode 6 peaky blinders Its official release is nearing, and here’s everything you need to know about the final episode’s release schedule.

latest season of peaky blinders full of surprises. In the last episode, we saw Thomas Shelby getting serious about his family and business. He decides to help Arthur clean up, and he brings the Duke into the family and introduces him to everyone as his own son. However, things are not going to be easy for Thomas as Nelson plots to kill him and Arthur.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Tommy will be able to see Nelson’s true intentions. Shockingly, Michael agrees to kill Tommy, and we’ll see how things end in the next episode.

More: Peaky Blinders Season 5 Recap Before You Watch S6