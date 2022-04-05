Peaky Blinders Season 6 Finale Explained: What Happened to Tommy Shelby and Michael Gray in the Final Episode?

Peaky Blinders’ season finale had a major turning point in store for Tommy Shelby

The BBC’s hit series Peaky Blinders came to a halt on April 3, as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby came up against his cousins ​​Michael and Ira.

As Tommy’s plan is put into action, several key characters meet their ends in the feature-length finale, and a major twist unfolds.

With an upcoming film apparently in the works from the finale, it looks like there’s at least one more storm left in Blinders.

But what happened in the season six finale, what does it mean and what was the big twist? Here’s everything you need to know.