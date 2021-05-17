Peapod founders have a new grocery-tech venture – Crain’s Chicago Business

The founders of Peapod, the Chicago company that pioneered online grocery delivery, have a new online company called Sifter that’s focused on helping people with special diets find the right foods.

The Parkinson brothers are always cooking up something new in the grocery business.

Andrew and Thomas Parkinson raised $4.6 million in seed funding for Sifter. It draws from their previous efforts, Peapod and its spinoff ItemMaster, which created an industrywide digital database of grocery items.

Sifter allows consumers to create a profile for their diet, whether because of allergies, medical problems or a preference such as paleo. When they go to a store, either online or in person, the Sifter app narrows their options to products that match their profile. Shoppers also can scan a product in a store to see if it meets their criteria.

Sifter is a logical extension of both Peapod, which brought online grocery shopping to consumers, and ItemMaster, which built a database of product images and packaging data necessary for online shopping.

The app is free to shoppers, but Sifter plans to charge a subscription fee to retailers to integrate it into their e-commerce platforms. The company also will charge consumer-product makers to market to Sifter clients. Sifter also gets a commission for customer referrals that result in a purchase.

Sifter has integrated data on more than 100,000 products from Walmart, Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, Giant and Kroger.

“Retailers are making a huge push into how they can help customers with health and wellness,” said Andrew Parkinson, who founded Peapod in 1989 with Thomas.

Sifter, started in 2019, launched recently launched its product to consumers. The company has 32 employees and expects to hire five to 10 more this year. Chicago-based investors Valor Siren Ventures, the venture capital arm of Valor Equity Partners, and Hyde Park Angels, led the $4.6 million in seed funding.

Big data and food have long been a magnet for Chicago startup entrepreneurs. Label Insight, which built a database of ingredients in various grocery products that was used by retailers and food-data companies, was acquired by NielsenIQ, according to a press release today. NielsenIQ, the Chicago-based former consumer-products business of Nielsen now owned by private-equity firm Advent International, was a Label Insight customer.

The Parkinsons have been successful in their previous ventures, selling Peapod to Ahold Delhaize 20 years ago and spinning out ItemMaster, which was acquired in 2019 by Chicago-based Syndigo.

To make Sifter a winner, they’ll have to sign up consumers as well as retailers and consumer packaged goods companies.



