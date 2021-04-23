Pearl Gonzalez, former UFC and Invicta FC fighter, signs with Bare Knuckle FC

Naked Knuckle Combating Championship (BKFC) introduced at this time the signing of MMA star, Pearl Gonzalez of Chicago, Illinois to an unique multi-fight promotional contract. Often called ‘The Chi-City Princess’, the 34-year-old Gonzalez is among the hottest names in fight sports activities.

“Pearl is an amazing addition to our rising checklist of feminine fighters,” mentioned Dave Feldman, President of BKFC. “Her finest skillset is hanging which makes this the right transition for her profession. She’s highly regarded within the fight sports activities world each for her preventing means along with commentating on totally different platforms and we will’t wait to begin working along with her.”

Stated Gonzalez, “I made the largest sacrifice of my life, packed up the whole lot and moved to Brooklyn, New York completely to coach with the best feminine boxer on the earth, Amanda Serrano. I promise to dedicate my life to turning into the following BKFC World Champ and couldn’t be happier to begin this new chapter in my life!”

Born and raised within the preventing city of Chicago, IL, the engaging Pearl Gonzalez began her skilled MMA profession in 2012. Over the course of the final 9 years she has discovered success in UFC, Invicta FC and Xtreme Combating.

Particulars of Gonzalez’s first combat in BKFC shall be introduced shortly.