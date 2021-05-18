Pearle Maaney Shares Cute Pictures of Daughter, Fans Reacts Images Photos

The well-known Indian actress, Youtuber, and television presenter who worked in Malayalam movies have shared pictures of her newborn daughter on social media. She has shared the pictures on her Instagram account. She has shared the picture of a little angel sleeping peacefully. The actress belongs to Kochi and completed her education in Holy Angel’s Covent Trivandrum Public School, Kalamassery, and went to Christ University Banglore for higher studies. She has joined the dance reality show Gum On D2 on Mazhavil Manorama as a host. She has hosted the show with Govind Padmasoorya in 2014. After this, she hosted the second season of Kaumudy TV serial Cinema company. Pearle has

presented for more than 250 episodes of the music show “Yes Juckbpx” on the Malayalam TV channel. A travel-based cookery show “Taste Of Kerala” was also hosted by Pearle. She has participated in the reality show “Biss Boss” on Asianet and became the runner-up in 2018. She was the only female contestant in the show who completed 100 days in the Biss Boss house. She has presented the three seasons of D4 Dance Malayalam. She married the Malayalam TV actor Srinish Aravind on 5th May in Kochi. Srinish Aravind is an Indian TV actor who worked in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil TV serials.

He was one of the five finalists of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1. The couple started dating in Bigg Boss show and decided to organize the wedding ceremony in a Christian tradition. The couple also hosted a reception for their colleagues and friends in Kochi where they invited the Malayalam TV stars. Srinish Aravind posted a black and white picture where he is king the feet of his daughter and wrote, “It’s a baby girl.. No one can love a girl more than her father. I wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all.

This is our first picture together and my daughter is healthy and happy. Everyone told me not to post a picture of my baby but I feel like sharing this happiness with all of you. Need blessings from you all. Bless our little princess”. The couple has welcomed their newborn on 20th March, and since then they posted the first picture on their social media account. Both are looking happy and Pearle is doing well is confirmed by Srinish. To know more about this article stay connected to us.