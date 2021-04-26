Pearle Maaney Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, TV Shows, Images

LATEST

Pearle Maaney Wiki

Pearle Maaney is a VJ, Mannequin, Tv Anchor, and actress. She is greatest recognized for internet hosting three seasons of the Malayalam dance actuality present titled D 4  Dance in Mazhavil Manorama, with the co-hosts Adil Ibrahim | and Govind Padmasurya. She made her performing debut in Sameer Thahir’s movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Pearle anchored greater than 250 episodes of the music present Sure Jukebox on the Malayalam channel Sure Indiavision, a subsidiary of Indiavision. She additionally hosted the Style of Kerala, which is a travel-based cookery present on Amrita TV below the stage title “Give up”. She started internet hosting the dance actuality present GumOn D2 on Mazhavil Manorama, changing host Jewel Mary. In Could 2019, Pearly married her boyfriend and Bigg boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind at Chowara church, Ernakulam

Profile And Profession

Pearle Maaney was born on 28 Could 1989. She is the daughter of Dr Maaney Paul, and mom Molly Maaney, within the Joint household primarily based in Cochin. She has accomplished her education within the Holy Angels College, Trivandrum, and Completed her commencement in Media Research from Christ College, Bengaluru. After finishing her research, she wrote and shot the English film title The Perfectionist. She made a pivotal position within the blockbuster Bollywood film LUDO (2021).

Pearle Maaney

Pearle Maaney Biography

Title Pearle Maaney
Actual Title Pearle Maaney
Nickname Pearle
Occupation Indian movie actor, VJ and Anchor
Date of Beginning 28 Could 1989
Age 29 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Maaney Paul
Mom: Molly Maaney
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Srinish Aravind
Husband Srinish Aravind (Actor)
Kids Daughter: Nila (Nila Srinish)
Faith Christian
Instructional Qualification College: Holy Angels College, Trivandrum
School: Christ College, Bengaluru
Hobbies Music and Dance
Beginning Place Aluva, Kerala, India
Hometown Aluva, Kerala, India
Present Metropolis But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/PearleMaaneyOnline/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pearle_maaney

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pearlemaany/

Pearle Maaney Films checklist

Yr Movie Director Position Notes
2013 Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi Sameer Thahir Biker Woman Debut film
2014 The Final Supper Vinyl Vasu Pearley Nominated, SIIMA Award for Greatest Feminine Débutante – Malayalam
2014 Njaan Ranjith Valli
2015 Loham Ranjith Bride
2015 Double Barrel (Iratta Kuzhal) Lijo Jose Pellissery She
2015 Punchirikku Parasparam P. Nair Day Biker Woman Brief movie
2015 Jo and the Boy Rojin Thomas Mithu
2016 Kalyana Vaibhogame B.V. Nandini Reddy Vaidehi Telugu film
2016 Pretham Ranjith sankar Suhan Nisa
2016 Kappiri Thuruthu Saheer Ali Yami
2017 Group 5 Suresh Govind Aleena
2017 Pullikkaran Staraa Shyamdhar Angelina
2017 Who Ajay Devaloka Dolores Filming

Pearle Maaney Tv

As Host

Present Channel Notes
Sure Jukebox Indiavision
Style of Kerala Amrita TV Credited as “Serah”
D 4 Dance Mazhavil Manorama Changed Jewel Mary
D2- D4 Dance
Cinema Firm Season 2 Kaumudy TV
IIFA Utsavam Solar TV Community With Suraj Venjaramoodu
D3 – D 4 Dance Mazhavil Manorama
D 4 Dance Reloaded
Katturumbu Flowers TV
Flowers Television Awards 2017 Award present
2nd IIFA Utsavam Surya TV With Tini Tom
Manya Maha Janangale Kairali TV Additionally as decide
Tamaar pataar Flowers TV
Mirchi Music Awards South Asianet Award present
Asianet Comedy Awards Award present
Midukki Mazhavil Manorama
Amma Mazhavillu Vilambaram
Nayika Nayakan

Different works

Yr Present Position Channel Notes
2015 Store for Retailers Herself Mazhavil Manorama Music album
2016 Deshadanakili Karayarila Herself Video album
2017 Grand Magical Circus Visitor Amrita TV
Onnum Onnum Moonu Mazhavil Manorama
Comedy Circus
Hand of God Youth woman Brief movie
Comedy Stars season 2 Visitor Asianet
2018 Pearle Maaney Present Herself YouTube, Dev-D Productions

Pearle Maaney Pictures

