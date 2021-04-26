Pearle Maaney Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, TV Shows, Images

Pearle Maaney is a VJ, Mannequin, Tv Anchor, and actress. She is greatest recognized for internet hosting three seasons of the Malayalam dance actuality present titled D 4 Dance in Mazhavil Manorama, with the co-hosts Adil Ibrahim | and Govind Padmasurya. She made her performing debut in Sameer Thahir’s movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Pearle anchored greater than 250 episodes of the music present Sure Jukebox on the Malayalam channel Sure Indiavision, a subsidiary of Indiavision. She additionally hosted the Style of Kerala, which is a travel-based cookery present on Amrita TV below the stage title “Give up”. She started internet hosting the dance actuality present GumOn D2 on Mazhavil Manorama, changing host Jewel Mary. In Could 2019, Pearly married her boyfriend and Bigg boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind at Chowara church, Ernakulam
Profile And Profession
Pearle Maaney was born on 28 Could 1989. She is the daughter of Dr Maaney Paul, and mom Molly Maaney, within the Joint household primarily based in Cochin. She has accomplished her education within the Holy Angels College, Trivandrum, and Completed her commencement in Media Research from Christ College, Bengaluru. After finishing her research, she wrote and shot the English film title The Perfectionist. She made a pivotal position within the blockbuster Bollywood film LUDO (2021).
Pearle Maaney Biography
|Title
|Pearle Maaney
|Actual Title
|Pearle Maaney
|Nickname
|Pearle
|Occupation
|Indian movie actor, VJ and Anchor
|Date of Beginning
|28 Could 1989
|Age
|29 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: Maaney Paul
Mom: Molly Maaney
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Srinish Aravind
|Husband
|Srinish Aravind (Actor)
|Kids
|Daughter: Nila (Nila Srinish)
|Faith
|Christian
|Instructional Qualification
|College: Holy Angels College, Trivandrum
School: Christ College, Bengaluru
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Beginning Place
|Aluva, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Aluva, Kerala, India
|Present Metropolis
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Pearle Maaney Films checklist
|Yr
|Movie
|Director
|Position
|Notes
|2013
|Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi
|Sameer Thahir
|Biker Woman
|Debut film
|2014
|The Final Supper
|Vinyl Vasu
|Pearley
|Nominated, SIIMA Award for Greatest Feminine Débutante – Malayalam
|2014
|Njaan
|Ranjith
|Valli
|2015
|Loham
|Ranjith
|Bride
|2015
|Double Barrel (Iratta Kuzhal)
|Lijo Jose Pellissery
|She
|2015
|Punchirikku Parasparam
|P. Nair Day
|Biker Woman
|Brief movie
|2015
|Jo and the Boy
|Rojin Thomas
|Mithu
|2016
|Kalyana Vaibhogame
|B.V. Nandini Reddy
|Vaidehi
|Telugu film
|2016
|Pretham
|Ranjith sankar
|Suhan Nisa
|2016
|Kappiri Thuruthu
|Saheer Ali
|Yami
|2017
|Group 5
|Suresh Govind
|Aleena
|2017
|Pullikkaran Staraa
|Shyamdhar
|Angelina
|2017
|Who
|Ajay Devaloka
|Dolores
|Filming
Pearle Maaney Tv
As Host
|Present
|Channel
|Notes
|Sure Jukebox
|Indiavision
|Style of Kerala
|Amrita TV
|Credited as “Serah”
|D 4 Dance
|Mazhavil Manorama
|Changed Jewel Mary
|D2- D4 Dance
|Cinema Firm Season 2
|Kaumudy TV
|IIFA Utsavam
|Solar TV Community
|With Suraj Venjaramoodu
|D3 – D 4 Dance
|Mazhavil Manorama
|D 4 Dance Reloaded
|Katturumbu
|Flowers TV
|Flowers Television Awards 2017
|Award present
|2nd IIFA Utsavam
|Surya TV
|With Tini Tom
|Manya Maha Janangale
|Kairali TV
|Additionally as decide
|Tamaar pataar
|Flowers TV
|Mirchi Music Awards South
|Asianet
|Award present
|Asianet Comedy Awards
|Award present
|Midukki
|Mazhavil Manorama
|Amma Mazhavillu Vilambaram
|Nayika Nayakan
Different works
|Yr
|Present
|Position
|Channel
|Notes
|2015
|Store for Retailers
|Herself
|Mazhavil Manorama
|Music album
|2016
|Deshadanakili Karayarila
|Herself
|Video album
|2017
|Grand Magical Circus
|Visitor
|Amrita TV
|Onnum Onnum Moonu
|Mazhavil Manorama
|Comedy Circus
|Hand of God
|Youth woman
|Brief movie
|Comedy Stars season 2
|Visitor
|Asianet
|2018
|Pearle Maaney Present
|Herself
|YouTube, Dev-D Productions
