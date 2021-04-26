Pearle Maaney Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, TV Shows, Images

Pearle Maaney is a VJ, Mannequin, Tv Anchor, and actress. She is greatest recognized for internet hosting three seasons of the Malayalam dance actuality present titled D 4 Dance in Mazhavil Manorama, with the co-hosts Adil Ibrahim | and Govind Padmasurya. She made her performing debut in Sameer Thahir’s movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Pearle anchored greater than 250 episodes of the music present Sure Jukebox on the Malayalam channel Sure Indiavision, a subsidiary of Indiavision. She additionally hosted the Style of Kerala, which is a travel-based cookery present on Amrita TV below the stage title “Give up”. She started internet hosting the dance actuality present GumOn D2 on Mazhavil Manorama, changing host Jewel Mary. In Could 2019, Pearly married her boyfriend and Bigg boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind at Chowara church, Ernakulam

Profile And Profession

Pearle Maaney was born on 28 Could 1989. She is the daughter of Dr Maaney Paul, and mom Molly Maaney, within the Joint household primarily based in Cochin. She has accomplished her education within the Holy Angels College, Trivandrum, and Completed her commencement in Media Research from Christ College, Bengaluru. After finishing her research, she wrote and shot the English film title The Perfectionist. She made a pivotal position within the blockbuster Bollywood film LUDO (2021).

Pearle Maaney Biography

Title Pearle Maaney Actual Title Pearle Maaney Nickname Pearle Occupation Indian movie actor, VJ and Anchor Date of Beginning 28 Could 1989 Age 29 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: Maaney Paul

Mom: Molly Maaney Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends Srinish Aravind Husband Srinish Aravind (Actor) Kids Daughter: Nila (Nila Srinish) Faith Christian Instructional Qualification College: Holy Angels College, Trivandrum

School: Christ College, Bengaluru Hobbies Music and Dance Beginning Place Aluva, Kerala, India Hometown Aluva, Kerala, India Present Metropolis But to be up to date Nationality Indian

Pearle Maaney Films checklist

Yr Movie Director Position Notes 2013 Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi Sameer Thahir Biker Woman Debut film 2014 The Final Supper Vinyl Vasu Pearley Nominated, SIIMA Award for Greatest Feminine Débutante – Malayalam 2014 Njaan Ranjith Valli 2015 Loham Ranjith Bride 2015 Double Barrel (Iratta Kuzhal) Lijo Jose Pellissery She 2015 Punchirikku Parasparam P. Nair Day Biker Woman Brief movie 2015 Jo and the Boy Rojin Thomas Mithu 2016 Kalyana Vaibhogame B.V. Nandini Reddy Vaidehi Telugu film 2016 Pretham Ranjith sankar Suhan Nisa 2016 Kappiri Thuruthu Saheer Ali Yami 2017 Group 5 Suresh Govind Aleena 2017 Pullikkaran Staraa Shyamdhar Angelina 2017 Who Ajay Devaloka Dolores Filming

Pearle Maaney Tv

As Host

Present Channel Notes Sure Jukebox Indiavision Style of Kerala Amrita TV Credited as “Serah” D 4 Dance Mazhavil Manorama Changed Jewel Mary D2- D4 Dance Cinema Firm Season 2 Kaumudy TV IIFA Utsavam Solar TV Community With Suraj Venjaramoodu D3 – D 4 Dance Mazhavil Manorama D 4 Dance Reloaded Katturumbu Flowers TV Flowers Television Awards 2017 Award present 2nd IIFA Utsavam Surya TV With Tini Tom Manya Maha Janangale Kairali TV Additionally as decide Tamaar pataar Flowers TV Mirchi Music Awards South Asianet Award present Asianet Comedy Awards Award present Midukki Mazhavil Manorama Amma Mazhavillu Vilambaram Nayika Nayakan

Different works

Yr Present Position Channel Notes 2015 Store for Retailers Herself Mazhavil Manorama Music album 2016 Deshadanakili Karayarila Herself Video album 2017 Grand Magical Circus Visitor Amrita TV Onnum Onnum Moonu Mazhavil Manorama Comedy Circus Hand of God Youth woman Brief movie Comedy Stars season 2 Visitor Asianet 2018 Pearle Maaney Present Herself YouTube, Dev-D Productions

Pearle Maaney Pictures

Pearle Maaney husband Srinish Aravind