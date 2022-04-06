Pearls Galore wins Leopardstown feature

The highly rated mare Pearls Galore made a comeback with a win at the listed GrandGuide Heritage Stakes in Leopardstown.

Paddy Twomey’s steady star had a narrow second in the Matron Stakes before filling the same spot at the Prix de la Fort on Arc.

He signed on to campaign with a fine effort in the Breeders’ Cup, finishing sixth from the Space Blues at the Mile, and big goals will await again this season.

Although it took him a while to hit Top Gear, he passed a length two-and-a-half off Pretreville to justify a 4-5 bias.

“I picked up the race a while back, but I thought the ground would be soft. My boss was less eager than me to run, but I liked the idea of ​​running this kind of preparatory race,” Tome said.

“I had to convince my boss that it was a…