Pedri: Barcelona second after Messi-esque goal from teen wonder

19-year-old Pedri scored and scored the winner in a style similar to trademark goals Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona Before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain last year.

The midfielder was surrounded by defenders just outside the box, but with three quick moves he left three opponents on the ground and rifled goalkeeper Yasin Baunou and a precision shot inside the far post before finally finding a gap.

Barca are tied on 57 points with Sevilla, having slipped to fourth place and third-placed Atletico Madrid but have a game in hand after playing 29 matches. Real Madrid are on top with 69 out of 30.

Pedri’s goal in the 72nd minute broke the deadlock in a nervous game that could have gone either way as Sevilla made it difficult for Barca, dominating the majority of the first half and…