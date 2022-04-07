Pedro Marchetta, a legend of Argentine football, has died

Pedro Marketa He died on Thursday morning at the age of 79. Former football player and former coach, he was one of the great characters of Argentine football. A master of unforgettable and funny anecdotes, he was a very sweet boy in the atmosphere for his empathy and that unmistakable bit of humor even in the most serious moments.

As a player he began his career at Racing Club de Avellaneda. There he spent two years in the first class (1962 and 1963). Then he went through Gymnasia La Plata, Los Andes, Santiago Morning (Chile) and Deportivo Quito (Ecuador). And he retired to the Ever Ready Club in Dolores.

Then he began his most outstanding phase in football: as a coach. He made his Los Andes debut in 1983, the following year he directed Racing de Córdoba and In 1985 he took over the charge of Rosario Central,…