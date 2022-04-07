Pedro Marchetta dies, coach of thousands of anecdotes who inspired his players like no other

Pedro Marchetta, a historic former footballer and technical director, died in the early hours of this Thursday, 7 April at the age of 79. negroAs he was known in an environment where everyone remembers his events and his gift as a motivator, he had moves to Racing, Independent, Rosario Central, Belgrano and Racing de Córdoba, among many other clubs. .

His death was surprising. On Wednesday night he was seen in the stalls of the Mario Kemps stadium, where he watched the match between Talares and Universidad Católica de Chile for the first date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. After the match ended with a 1–0 victory for Pedro Caixinha’s team, his son took them home and in the morning they found him dead, as confirmed by Clarins…