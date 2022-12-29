Pele…a peanut seller became a minister

Edison saw the light in the beginning of the forties of the last century to a poor family in Trace, his head is Tres Corasues, Brazil, and 45 years after that date, Edison, or as Pele later became known, became the first black minister in the history of Brazil.

Pele suffered from poverty and took to the street to sell peanuts in order to secure a living for his family, and when he reached the age of 15, he signed a professional contract with the ancient Santos, who became the greatest player to wear his shirt in history.

In November 1969 AD, specifically after Pele scored the 1,000th goal in his career, the match stopped for a third of an hour until the end of his tribute to the greatest Brazilian player in its history.

In the mid-nineties, Pele entered the Brazilian government as Minister of Sports in the country, a position he remained in for 3 years, making him the first black man to reach this position in history.

Away from football, Pele went through various acting experiences, most notably the role of Corporal Luis Fernandez in the classic movie “Escape to Victory” alongside famous American actors Sylvester Stallone and Englishman Michael Caine, who narrates the attempt of a group of war prisoners to escape from a German concentration camp during World War II. . He also participated in the Brazilian action movie “Os Trombadenas”, which was released in 1980.

Pele is also no stranger to the world of music, as he began recording songs in the sixties of the last century. In 2006, he released an album called “Pele Ginga” in collaboration with the famous Brazilian artist and songwriter Gilberto Gil.

A decade later, he released the song “Esperanca” (Hope) to celebrate the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where the prestigious event was held for the first time in South America.

On the occasion of his eightieth birthday in the year 2020, he recorded a song with the Mexican duo Rodrigo and Gabriel, who was crowned with the “Grammy” award for music, describing it as “a small gift for his birthday and for the fans.”