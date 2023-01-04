Pele: Touching scenes from the funeral of the Brazilian football legend

Katie Watson

Thousands of people in Brazil attended the funeral of world soccer legend Pele, in a solemn farewell to the player considered by many to be the best in football history.

Pele died on December 29, at the age of 82. And his body arrived on Monday in Santos, where thousands of mourners lined up to take a last look at him, and some had to wait a whole night.

The fans carried a huge black and white banner, the colors of the Santos team, and many of them wore the number 10 shirt, which Pele became famous for in his football career.

And they were dancing and chanting in the street, “Only Pele scored a thousand goals.”

On Tuesday, the casket on top of an ambulance walked 7 kilometers through the streets of Santos, while helicopters hovered over the procession, as is the case at state funerals.

The procession passed in front of the home of Pele’s mother, who turned 100 this year. There a relative asked for a minute’s silence, and the silence was broken, while Dona Celeste raised her hands to the sky in supplication.

Activity has been halted in the coastal city of Santos for the past three days.

“It was important for the whole world. And for young people too. I am more proud than ever that I am from Santos,” says Marcia Simoes, standing with her sons Eduardo and Mario on the road leading to Pele’s burial place.

Everyone we saw in Brazil shared the feeling. Pele was their best.

“Everyone in Brazil wants to be a footballer like Pele, but nobody can be like him,” says Thiago Silva, one of the last in line.

“My father was crazy about Pele,” Sandra Garcia said, accompanied by her 11-year-old son Enzo.

Even for a child like Enzo, Pele has a huge impact on his life.

He says, “There is no doubt that he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by far. He is the best player in the history of football.”

Pele’s influence has gone beyond football, as he united Brazilians and became their ambassador, in a country divided politically and economically, but they all praise him.

The country’s new president, Lula da Silva, who assumed the presidency this week for a third term, could not have this unanimity. He attended the funeral at the end of the ceremony, and voices were raised chanting his name and others calling for his imprisonment.

Lula was released in 2019 after 18 months in prison for corruption, but his conviction was overturned in 2021.

Many welcomed the unity of feelings in the country after months of tension since the presidential elections.

“Pele is all alone,” said Diofilo Dofretas, as he waited his turn for the line of mourners.