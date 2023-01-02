LATEST

Pele’s body arrives at the Santos Club stadium

The body of Brazilian football legend Pele arrived at the Brazilian club Santos stadium, in preparation for the last look ceremony.

And the Brazilian media revealed that the procession carrying Pele’s body arrived at the “Urbano Caldera” stadium in the Villa Belmero area early Monday morning.

Large numbers of flag-carrying fans have already gathered in front of the entrance to the stadium.

The procession to transport the body had moved, amid security from the police and fire forces, from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, in which Pele breathed his last, and the procession’s journey took about 80 kilometers for about two hours.

Pele’s body will be placed at the center of the Santos club stadium for the last look ceremony, according to what was announced by the club, for which Pele played for many years.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to attend the last 24-hour glimpse ceremony.

After the final glimpse ceremony, the funeral procession winds through the streets of Santos and passes the home of Pele’s mother, Dona Celeste, who recently turned 100.

Pele, who is the only player crowned with three titles in the World Cup, died last Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer for more than a year, and he had been in hospital since last November.

Addison Arantes Donascimento, better known as Pele, was born on October 23, 1940, in the town of Minas Gerais, and became known in Brazil as the “King of Football” after he won the World Cup three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

