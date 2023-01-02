LATEST

Pele’s mother is not aware of the news of his death | sports

Posted on

Pele’s sister said that their mother did not know about the death of the world football legend. She was not informed that her son had died of cancer.

Pele’s sister takes care of the 100-year-old mother, Celeste, and she was not told that her son, the famous soccer player, died after suffering from colon cancer.

And press reports indicated that Pele’s mother’s house is on the road that the funeral organizers planned before the football legend was buried.

Pele’s sister, Maria, said in an interview, “We talk to each other, but she does not know the situation. She is in her own world.”

She added that she “opens her eyes when I mention his name, and says we will pray for him, but she does not really understand what I am saying.”

(Getty Images)

Pele died at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on December 28, after a long battle against colon cancer.

Pele’s mother celebrated her 100th birthday last month, and Pele congratulated her on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Pele will be buried in a 14-storey cemetery in the center of Santos, the place where he played most of his matches, and he will be transferred from the hospital where he died to the Villa Belmero stadium in Santos, so that the fans can bid farewell to the legend.

(Getty Images)

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top