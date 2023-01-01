Pele’s mother is unaware of the legend’s death

Pele’s sister revealed that their mother is unaware of the news of the death of the world football legend. She was not told that her son had died of cancer.

The 100-year-old Celeste is being cared for by Pele’s sister, who was not told that her son, the famous soccer player, had died after suffering from colon cancer.

And press reports pointed out that Pele’s mother’s house is on the road that the funeral organizers planned before the football legend was buried.

Pele’s sister Maria said in an interview: We talk together, but she doesn’t know the situation, she’s in her own world.

She added: She opens her eyes when I mention his name, and says, “We will pray for him,” but she does not really understand what I am saying.

Pele died at the age of “82” at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, last December 28, after a long battle against colon cancer.

Pele’s mother celebrated her 100th birthday last month, and Pele congratulated her on his Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Pele will be buried in a 14-storey cemetery in the center of Santos, the place where he played most of his matches, and he will be transferred from the hospital where he died to the Villa Belmero stadium in Santos, so that the fans can bid farewell to the legend.