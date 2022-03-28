Pelicans surprise Lakers with massive comeback: 3 takeaways

It was a story of two halves for the New Orleans Pelicans.

After playing one of their worst stops of the season, New Orleans rallied to second place behind their defense, Brandon Ingram and contribute sometime Trey Murphy III.

He converted a 23-point deficit into an eight-point victory, delighting the packed crowd, which had its share of purple and gold.

The Lakers’ jerseys were too high in the first few rows and it was a beauty to see them standing there at the end of the game.

The win propelled the Pelicans to seed 9th, which has implications not only for the play-in tournament but for the 2022 NBA Draft.