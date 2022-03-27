Pembroke claim first EY Hockey League title

Aisling Naughton’s brilliant second-minute goal was enough to give Pembroke the 1–0 win they needed against Muckross to win the Women’s EY Hockey League for the first time.

Earlier in the day, the Catholic Institution defeated the Belfast Harlequins 2–1 at Deramore Park to determine the title’s destination to lead the league to the final fixture.

This meant that Pembroke had to win against a side fighting for his life to try and escape exile. And the Serpentine Avenue hosts had a dream start when Naughton ran full length over the left post to turn on an excellent ball from Alain Curran. From there, Pembroke dominated the play in the first half, but a touch of over-curiousness meant that an insurance goal proved elusive, with Rachel O’Brien hitting the post and several others…

