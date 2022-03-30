Penalty up to Rs. 1000 for not linking PAN with Aadhaar Card before 31st March; Here’s how to link them Online and Offline

Link PAN with Aadhaar: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022, post which you will have to pay a penalty and bear other consequences. Earlier, the government deferred the 30 September 2021 deadline by six months which will end on March 31, 2022.

First, the PAN cardholders will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 500 if their PAN and Aadhaar Cards are not linked within three months of the said deadline. After three months of the deadline, the PAN cardholders will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1000.

Second, the PAN card of the individual will become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar within this deadline. This means that the cardholder will be restricted from doing financial transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. This includes stocks, mutual funds, fixed and…