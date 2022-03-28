Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Relationship Timeline, Photos, Details

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz met on the set hum humoA Spanish film, long ago in 1992. They didn’t reconnect until years later, while they were filming Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2007, but once they met again, they realized they were bound to happen.

And in 2022, they’ll be just . joined an elite list of six married couples who have been nominated for an acting Oscar together in the same year—Bardem for Best Actor for Playing Desi Arnaz Being Ricardo, and the Best Actress Award for her role in Cruise Parallel Mothers. Bardemo after nomination said“I couldn’t be more pleased to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope.”

Bardem and Cruz, a remarkably private couple…