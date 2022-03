Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem first met during filming hum humo 1992, which marked one of the first films of the Academy Award-winning actress. At the time, Cruz was 16 and Bardem was 23.

Bardem told GQ That she and Cruise had “obvious chemistry” but “nothing happened” offscreen because Cruise was underage at the time. Their real life relationship didn’t develop until years later when they were reunited on another project.