Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez criticize social networks: “they are a threat”

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez on social networks

spanish actors Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Argentina Oscar Martinez A brilliant reflection on the harsh judgment and success of social networks in recent times and what it is about being a public figure today.

Banderas, Cruz and Martínez are in Madrid to promote the premiere of Joe film “Official Competition”, By Argentine filmmakers Mariano Kohn and Gaston Dupratawho was consulted in an interview in the famous Spanish circle – Three Star Anthill About the loss of fame and staying forever in the public eye in this day and age.

“Somewhere have you said that you feel free …