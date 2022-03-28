Penelope Cruz: Everything That’s Happening This Year Is Quite Magical

Penelope Cruz believes what is happening this year is “quite magical”, with a nomination for an Oscar for Best Actress for “Parallel Mothers”, a film by Pedro Almodovar and a version in Spanish in which she has been given the title. Also nominated for Her husband Javier Bardem received the award for Best Actor.

Cruz, who walked the red carpet headed to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in a black Chanel dress, assured that the year was “very special”, thanks to Bardem’s nomination with “Being the Ricardos”.

“It’s total magic. I think my father and my mother-in-law (Pilar) Bardem – who died in July last year – must have organized some things there too, because what is happening is quite magical.

The actress recalled how for the first time at the Oscars…