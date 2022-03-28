Penelope Cruz wearing a Chanel halter ball gown on the Oscars red carpet

Penelope Cruz arrived at the 94th Academy Awards as one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time.

The Spanish actress and Chanel ambassador is always a welcome sight on any awards or gala carpet, known for her elegant looks and tradition of choosing regal gowns for her appearance at the Oscars. this year, parallel moms The star wore a Chanel halter ball gown that featured ruffled detailing at the waist, buttons down the front, hidden pockets in the full skirt, and a bow with a metallic version of the brand’s trademark around the neck.

The star accessorised the look with embellished diamond and pearl earrings, which were displayed with waves tucked behind her ear.

angela whiteGetty Images

