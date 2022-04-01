Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitoh, Mark Nicholls, Score, Video, Nathan Cleary, Latrell Mitchell

Penrith won the Grand Finals rematch, defeating Rabbitoh 26–12 with eight points in one game.

The Panthers haven’t lost at home since 2019 and they extended their 19-game winning run in front of nearly 20,000 fans on Friday night.

The Bunnies lost prop Mark Nichols (Cork) in the opening minutes and a 64 percent completion rate kept them hurting all night.

Penrith was out of the block with two tries in the opening 11 minutes as teenager Isaac Tago crossed early and Stephen Crichton doubled the lead early on.

Rabbitoh made a comeback in the 15th minute via Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell scored to level it 8-6.

Tylon May scored on the Panthers’ third try but then…