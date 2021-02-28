Penta Pataram Promo: Anasuya Bhardwaj Glamor Show

The promo of the mass number Penta Pataram, a special dance number by the young actor Karthikeya The starrer film Chow Kabru Challenge is now out. The song turned actress to actress Anasuya bharadwaj Set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves and arrest the beauty. She appears in a sari, and offers a visual treat to her fans. Anasuiya is oozf in this song Darda Pataram

The promo of Dard Pataram also confirms that the entire song will be released on 1 March. The song is choreographed by Jani Master in a specially produced set in Hyderabad.

The film Chow Kabru in the female lead role is Lavanya Tripathi in Chailga and the film is being christened by Debut Kanteg Peglapathi. The film is jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and Bani Vas, and the music is composed by Jacques Bejoy while the cinematography is handled by Karma Chawla.

Chavu Kabru Chalaga will be released in a grand way on 19 March worldwide.

Meanwhile, Anusuya Bhardwaj will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Ranga Martanda’, starring Ramya Krishna and Prakash Raj. She is also playing the character of a pregnant woman in ‘Thank You Brother’, and she is also a part of the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja starrer player.