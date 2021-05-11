LATEST

Pentagon Exploring Tech to Convert Waste Into Energy – National Defense Magazine

Enexor BioEnergy's Bio-CHP

The Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a Tennessee-based startup a contract on behalf of the Navy to convert the service’s waste into renewable energy.

Enexor BioEnergy’s technology can divert organic and plastic waste away from landfills and convert it into clean, on-site renewable energy, said Lee Jestings, CEO of the company.

As part of the $125,000 contract awarded in March, Enexor will demonstrate how it can convert waste streams — which can include food waste, paper, plastic and a number of other organic materials — into clean power and thermal energy.

The conversion system, known as the Bio-CHP, is modular and can easily be transported by ship, truck and cargo plane for rapid deployment, according to the company.

“Our system is small scale, so it’s designed to be located where the waste is, which is very unique because usually you have to take waste and move it to a central location, and that’s expensive and dirty and has an environmental impact,” Jestings said.

The Bio-CHP is enclosed in a 20-foot shipping container, which can be deployed to locations with extreme weather.

The company is currently testing 13 different waste conversion recipes that turn garbage into renewable energy, Jestings said.

The energy will first be used to power Enexor’s manufacturing facility in Franklin, Tennessee, with the ultimate goal of deploying the company’s system to Navy facilities.

Although the contract supports the Navy, Jestings sees the system as a viable solution for waste management for all the services, including the Army.

“We’re actually working with some bases right now,” he said. “The Army has a lot of waste, so it is a big focus of ours.”

