Pentagon surveillance report of potential Russian chemical weapons

Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday that the Pentagon was closely monitoring social media reports that claimed the Russian military had deployed chemical weapons in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Why this matters: Moscow has a long history of using chemical weapons, and the White House has warned that the Russian military is preparing to “use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine”.

Running news: The original report was made on Telegram, where the Azov Regiment – a far-right Nationalist battalion defending Mariupol – posted a message alleging that the Russian military used “a toxic substance of unknown origin”. According to CNBC,

What are they saying: “We are aware of social media reports claiming that the Russian military has deployed a potential chemical weapon in Mariupol, Ukraine,” Kirby said.