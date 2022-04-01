People are dying and we are fighting for the Super League?: Nasero

President of PSGNasser al-Khelaifi, charged again superleague And the three clubs that continue the project –real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus-, criticizing that this newly proposed competition is the subject of discussion when “people are dying”. conflict in ukraine,

,i hate to say super leagueYou’re talking about three clubs. They know there is no possibility. The problem is that they are not stable., They do not have long term financial vision. They keep talking about their legal contract. What they forget is that football is a social contract, it is not a legal contract, they are waving a piece of paper. Are people dying in Ukraine And there’s nowhere to sleep And we’re fighting for the Super League?“, he insisted al-khelaifik In conversation with BBC…