sex education Star Emma McKay has joined the cast of the upcoming new barbie movie, and fans couldn’t be more excited—not least because he’ll get to share a billing with his Hollywood doppelgnger.

The film already stars Margot Robbie to play the widely loved doll, with Ryan Gosling serving as its Ken.

Even Will Ferrell is rumored to be on board as CEO of a toy company that ‘may or may not be Mattel’, according to Hollywood Reporter,

But many fans are even more excited to hear that McKay will appear in the same world as her lookalike, joking that it will be exactly the same when she comes on set with Robbie. Spider-Man Meme Pointing to Spider-Man,