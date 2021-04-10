ENTERTAINMENT

People are seeing my character exactly the way it has been written: Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

There has been a panic situation in the entertainment industry since many celebs have tested positive for COVID-19. On the set of Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa, a few actors like Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra and Tassnim Nerurkar have tested positive for COVID-19 . Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, who plays Kavya in the show, shares her take on the pandemic and the precautions she is following.

She says,” This situation is difficult now, and all we can do is be as safe and careful as we can. We are not only responsible for ourselves but also for our families and the people who we work with. Hence we should be all the more careful and wise.” Speaking about the precautions she adds,” The same as before which includes maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask at all times, eating healthy, take multivitamins, totally avoiding stepping out until necessary or for work etc. I know the pandemic hasn’t come to an end and I’m going to maintain taking the same amount of precautions that I was since the very first day. Currently, we are seeing how Kavya is on a mission to end Vanraj and Anupamaa’s marriage, so are there any hate messages Madalsa is getting on social media? “I get mixed messages on social media, luckily I don’t receive any hate messages and the best part being, people tell me they love the way Kavya carries herself and how independent and strong she is as a woman. Women write to me that they love how Kavya reacts to every situation in such a realistic manner. Reading such amazing comments makes my day! Few people write comments saying they feel as a woman Kavya shouldn’t do the kind of things she’s doing, again that makes my day since that’s a part of my job! I get the best of both worlds! People are seeing my character exactly the way it has been written.”

Although playing a character like this is not easy, you have still received a lot of warm feedback for the role Kavya. Who would you like to dedicate this to? “ I would like to dedicate this to our writers and Rajan Shahi sir for bringing Kavya’s character beautifully on the screen. Kavya is a modern-day woman. Today women are coming out of their closets and expressing how they really feel. Unlike the previous times where they were oppressed. Now women are coming out as real as they are. Kavya is such a woman. What inspires me is the honesty and how the grit of the character and the conviction with which she carries herself and faces one and all.”

