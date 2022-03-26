People Call Me ‘Controversial’ Because I’m A Woman

Bella Thorne has claimed that she is called ‘controversial’ only because she is a woman.

Former Disney star makes headlines after joining OnlyFans and directing porn movie him her, However, she thinks it would be a different story – or no story at all – if she were a man.

Asked why she was termed controversial despite having no conflict with the law, the 24-year-old said the daily beast: “It’s so funny that people say I’m ‘controversial’ when you’re absolutely right—I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing a bad thing.

“of course I am Woman, and that certainly plays a part in it. If I post in a bikini, it’s ‘She’s a Slut,’ but if a guy posts shirtless on the beach, it’s ‘F**k yeah, bro.