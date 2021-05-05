ENTERTAINMENT

People eat meat of this animal here to increase sexual power, but have to pay big price to buy

Avatar

To keep you healthy, you have to take care of eating and drinking, but people do not take any measures to increase sexual power. Some try everything from home remedies to Ayurvedic remedies. But in Andhra Pradesh, such a method is being used these days, knowing that you will be stunned.

The number of donkeys in Andhra Pradesh is steadily decreasing. According to reports, the price of a donkey in Andhra Pradesh is 15 to 20 thousand rupees. People here believe that eating donkey meat cures back pain, asthma. Not only this, people believe that sexual power is also increased by this meat.


The number of donkeys in India is steadily decreasing. The donkey’s name is also included in the list of endangered animals in the country. The number of donkeys in Andhra Pradesh is even more worrying. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India does not classify a donkey as a ‘food animal’, so killing and eating it is completely illegal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

28
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top