People eat meat of this animal here to increase sexual power, but have to pay big price to buy

To keep you healthy, you have to take care of eating and drinking, but people do not take any measures to increase sexual power. Some try everything from home remedies to Ayurvedic remedies. But in Andhra Pradesh, such a method is being used these days, knowing that you will be stunned.

The number of donkeys in Andhra Pradesh is steadily decreasing. According to reports, the price of a donkey in Andhra Pradesh is 15 to 20 thousand rupees. People here believe that eating donkey meat cures back pain, asthma. Not only this, people believe that sexual power is also increased by this meat.



The number of donkeys in India is steadily decreasing. The donkey’s name is also included in the list of endangered animals in the country. The number of donkeys in Andhra Pradesh is even more worrying. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India does not classify a donkey as a ‘food animal’, so killing and eating it is completely illegal.